August 21, 2024
Local News

1 dead, 1 serious after fiery crash south of downtown

by Derek Decker0

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The driver of a vehicle involved in a fiery crash on Tuesday evening is dead.

Fort Wayne Police responded to reports of a serious crash at the intersection of Clinton and Williams Streets just before 7:30 p.m. Officers arrived to discover three vehicles involved with one of the drivers unconscious.

Two of the vehicles caught fire, but the drivers were able to escape the vehicles. Fire and Medics arrived, and the unconscious driver was pronounced dead at the scene. Another driver was taken to a local hospital in serious condition.

Police say speed appears to be a factor in the accident.

If you witnessed the crash, the FWPD ask that you contact them at 260-427-1222.

Related posts

Annual “Be A Tourist In Your Own Hometown” Event Another Success

Michael McIntyre

Banks targets Planned Parenthood funding

Network Indiana

UPDATE: Adams Co. Man in Custody for Possible Possession of Destructive Devices

Kayla Blakeslee

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.