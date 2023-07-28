2023 Indiana State Fair Officially Opens Friday

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (NETWORK INDIANA): The much-anticipated Indiana State Fair is officially open for 2023!

The 2023 fair will run until August 20th and will be closed on Mondays and Tuesdays. Get tickets here.

This year, the event is centered around basketball. In honor of the sport’s Hoosier connections, there will be various interactive experiences, exhibits, and displays, including Gene Hackman’s car from the movie “Hoosiers.”

And, you will notice quite a few changes this year, including updated security measures.

For example, anyone under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a 21+-year-old guardian/chaperone, starting at 6 p.m. each day. Any bags that you carry must be no larger than 9″x10″x12″; diaper bags will still be allowed.

In addition to updated security measures, there will be an updated menu featuring treats such as BBQ Pig Wings, Chocolate Glazed Popcorn, Nutellaphant Ears, Pepperoni Pizza Pretzels, and the Mac Daddy Empanada.

You can also enjoy new exhibits this year, such as a Cornhole Tournament and a Parakeet Encounter, and you can expect Clint Black, STYX, TobyMac, Skillet, and others to perform on the Hoosier Lottery Free Stage.

