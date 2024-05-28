350,000 Race Fans Can Generate A Lot Of Trash That Needs To Be Picked Up

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO) — That’s the task the Indianapolis Motor Speedway is faced with each year after the Indianapolis 500.

However, instead of having their own staff go through the stands that circumvent the two-and-a-half-mile oval, the track sees it as an opportunity to give back to the community.

A football player at Southwood and some of his teammates, along with the Southwood volleyball team and cheerleading squad, were among several community organizations that made up an army of hundreds of volunteers to sweep through the grandstands of IMS on Monday and pick up trash left behind from race day.

Organizations sign up to volunteer and in return for picking up trash and helping clean up the facility, IMS will donate up to $6,000 to said organization depending on how much of an area they are able to clean up in one day.