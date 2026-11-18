FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Three nonprofit organizations, including two in Fort Wayne, are receiving a combined $225,000 through 3Rivers Credit Union’s Big Give initiative.

The credit union announced Wednesday that Abilities Indiana, A Mother’s Hope and Miss Virginia’s Food Pantry were selected as this year’s recipients. Each organization will receive a $75,000 grant.

The initiative drew more than 175 applications. Eight finalists advanced to a public voting period held Oct. 21 through Nov. 4. Thousands of votes were cast, with public voting contributing to the finalists’ overall scores. A selection committee determined the remainder of the scores using established criteria.

The Fort Wayne-based recipients plan to use the funding in different ways.

A Mother’s Hope, which provides support to mothers experiencing homelessness and their children, will use the grant to help expand to a second maternity home. The funding will support staffing, programming and operating expenses.

Miss Virginia’s Food Pantry will use its grant to continue providing food to people facing food insecurity. The organization serves approximately 7,000 people.

The third recipient, Abilities Indiana, is based in Richmond. Its grant will support the organization’s Independence Lab, which gives adults with developmental and physical disabilities hands-on experience with financial literacy, household responsibilities and other skills aimed at building independence.

3Rivers says the Big Give is intended to highlight nonprofit organizations and encourage community involvement and giving.