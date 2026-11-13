3Rivers Credit Union to award $225,000 to local nonprofits through Big Give initiative

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Three nonprofit organizations will each receive $75,000 as part of 3Rivers Credit Union’s Big Give initiative, with the recipients set to be announced next week.

The credit union will reveal the winners during a celebration and check presentation on Wednesday, November 18, at 2 p.m. at its Northland location, 1615 Northland Boulevard in Fort Wayne.

The initiative attracted more than 175 nonprofit applications, with eight organizations selected as finalists. Thousands of community members participated in public voting, which contributed to each finalist’s overall score alongside evaluations from a selection committee.

The finalists represent a variety of community needs, including food insecurity, housing stability, education, affordable homeownership, veterans’ services and independent living.

The $225,000 initiative aims to support organizations making a difference in communities served by 3Rivers Credit Union.

Representatives from the credit union and the three winning nonprofits will be available for interviews following the announcement.