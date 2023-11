FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A Fort Wayne woman has been identified as the victim in a crash in October.

77-year-old Cheryl Reinking was a passenger in a motor vehicle involved in a crash on I-69 near Exit 305B on Oct.11.

Reinking’s cause of death has been ruled to be from blunt force injuries in the accident.

Reinking is the 41st traffic fatality for Fort Wayne and Allen County in 2023.