April 30, 2024
A Fort Wayne Bridge Has Received An Award From The 2024 Building Contractors Association of Northeast Indiana

by David Scheie0
(Supplied/City of Fort Wayne)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — The Fort Wayne Veterans Memorial Bridge received the 2024 BCA Excellence in Construction Award in the “Specialty” category.

The $5.3 million investment to renovate the signature gateway Fort Wayne Veterans Memorial Bridge included three lanes for motorists while also providing additional pedestrian width to enhance the connectivity of downtown to The Old Fort and the adjacent neighborhoods.

In Addition, the Pontiac Street Market received the BCA Excellence in Construction Award in the $1 Million to $5 Million category.

The Pontiac Street Market provides healthy, affordable food options in an area that was previously defined as a food desert.

