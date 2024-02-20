A Fort Wayne Man Has Been Denied Bond

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — On Feb. 16th, a detention order was filed that says Jeffrey Stevens will remain jailed pending trial because of the weight of the evidence against him, prior criminal history, a history of violence and alcohol/substance abuse, and previous failure to appear in court as ordered.

On Nov. 17, Stevens posted on the CIA’s website saying, “I am going to shoot every pro-Israel US government official in the head.”

Documents from Feb. 2nd say he admitted to sending a message to the Fort Wayne Police Department’s Facebook page saying he would “kill every Jew.”