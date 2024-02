FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — You may remember when Daisha Fitts was shot to death in March of last year.

Leonard Williams knew one of the men who was convicted in the killing.

Well when he was speaking with a woman about the case, the woman said she knew one of the witnesses that named the perps.

Court documents say that’s when Williams called the witness a snitch and then beat the woman so badly that her jaw was broken in two places.

Williams is charged with aggravated battery.