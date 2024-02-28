A Man Has Been Charged With Two Counts Of Battery After A Tuesday Night Stabbing

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — 36-year-old, Han Shaw of Fort Wayne, is accused of stabbing a man in the head and neck near the Autumn Woods Apartments.

As reported by our partners in news at 21ALIVE, police arrived at Shaw’s home and discovered medics and the FWFD tending to him.

A witness on the scene said that he went to the apartments with Shaw.

Police said that the witness noted that Shaw brought a knife to the scene and had a “problem” with someone there.

Another witness led police to a “large butcher-style” knife tucked away in the kitchen.

A witness told police they washed the knife but officers noted there were still small, reddish-dried stains visible on it.

Shaw is being held on a $20,000 bond.