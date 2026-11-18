INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO) — Nearly 1.93 million Indiana residents are expected to travel at least 50 miles from home for Thanksgiving this year, according to a new forecast from AAA.

The projection represents a slight decrease of 0.1% from 2025, but holiday travel is expected to remain near recent record levels.

More than 1.7 million Hoosiers are expected to travel by car, while approximately 165,000 will fly. Another 62,000 are expected to use other transportation, including cruises, buses and trains.

AAA says air travel is expected to increase 1.3% from last year, while travel by other modes is projected to rise 4.2%. Automobile travel is expected to decline slightly.

“Thanksgiving travel is leveling off this year, but volumes remain extremely high,” said Molly Hart, a spokeswoman for AAA’s Auto Club Group. She encouraged travelers to plan ahead and allow extra time because of expected congestion on roads and at airports.

The national forecast also calls for a slight decline. AAA estimates 81.5 million Americans will travel at least 50 miles from home during the seven-day Thanksgiving travel period, which runs from Tuesday, Nov. 24, through Monday, Nov. 30.

Of those travelers, approximately 72.9 million are expected to drive, while nearly 6 million will fly.

Higher travel costs could be contributing to the slight slowdown. AAA reports Indiana’s average gas price was $3.32 per gallon as of Nov. 16, compared with $3.02 at the same time last year. The national average was $3.81.

AAA is encouraging drivers to check their tires, batteries and vehicle fluids before hitting the road. The organization responded to more than 500,000 emergency roadside calls during last year’s Thanksgiving travel period, including calls involving flat tires, dead batteries, lockouts and towing.

Travelers planning to drive should also consider when they leave. According to transportation analytics company INRIX, Tuesday and Wednesday before Thanksgiving are expected to be among the busiest days for departures, while Sunday and Monday could bring heavier return traffic.

Afternoon and early-evening travel generally is expected to see the most congestion. AAA recommends considering morning departures when possible.

The Thanksgiving travel period runs through Monday, Nov. 30.