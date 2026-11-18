INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO) — Rising travel costs and high gasoline prices could keep more Hoosiers closer to home this Thanksgiving, as AAA projects a slight decline in the number of Americans hitting the road for the holiday.

Nationwide, AAA expects 72.9 million people to travel by car during the Thanksgiving period, down slightly from last year.

The projected decline is being attributed in part to this season’s gas prices and other travel expenses. It also ends a three-year streak of record-breaking Thanksgiving travel that began in 2023.

AAA says the national average price for gasoline on Thanksgiving Day has never topped $4 a gallon.

While the national driving forecast points to a modest decrease, the higher costs could influence how far people travel and whether they make the trip at all.