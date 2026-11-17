LANSING, Mich. (WOWO) — More than 2.5 million Michigan residents are expected to travel at least 50 miles from home for Thanksgiving, with AAA warning that roads and airports will remain crowded despite a slight dip in overall travel.

AAA projects 2.59 million Michiganders will make the trip. That’s down just 0.1% from last year, but holiday travel is still expected to remain near recent record levels.

Most travelers will be driving. AAA estimates more than 2.28 million Michigan residents will travel by car, while approximately 222,000 will fly. Another 84,000 are expected to take cruises, buses, trains or other forms of transportation.

“Thanksgiving travel is leveling off this year, but volumes remain extremely high,” said AAA spokesperson Adrienne Woodland. She cautioned travelers not to expect noticeably lighter crowds and urged them to plan ahead and allow extra time.

The national outlook is similar. AAA projects 81.5 million Americans will travel at least 50 miles from home during the seven-day Thanksgiving travel period, running from Tuesday, November 24, through Monday, November 30.

That’s a 0.1% decrease from last year, ending a three-year streak of record-breaking Thanksgiving travel.

About 72.9 million Americans are expected to travel by car, slightly below the 73.1 million who drove last year. Nearly nine out of every 10 Thanksgiving travelers are expected to get behind the wheel.

Higher gasoline prices are one factor contributing to the slight decline in driving. National gas prices reached record monthly highs in August, September and October.

AAA says the previous record for the highest national average price on Thanksgiving Day was $3.58 a gallon in 2022.

As of November 16, Michigan’s average gas price stood at $3.81 a gallon, compared with $3.02 at the same time last year. The national average was $3.82.

AAA is also reminding drivers to prepare their vehicles before leaving home. That includes checking tire pressure and condition, testing the battery and making sure fluids are at proper levels.

During last year’s Thanksgiving travel period, AAA responded to more than half a million roadside emergencies nationwide. Those calls included flat tires, dead batteries, vehicle lockouts and towing.

With millions of people expected to travel over a concentrated period, AAA recommends planning routes in advance, allowing extra time and making sure vehicles are ready for the trip.