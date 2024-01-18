Accumulating snow to impact area again Thursday night into Friday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A more significant round of accumulating snow is expected to impact the area overnight Thursday and throughout the day on Friday.

The National Weather Service expects several inches of accumulation for the entire area and has issued a Winter Weather Advisory.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 AM EST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches. * WHERE...Portions of northern Indiana, southwest Michigan and northwest Ohio. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 7 AM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. The cold wind chills as low as 15 below zero could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wind chills as low as 5 to 15 below zero are expected Saturday morning. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling.

Allen County is currently under a travel advisory for hazardous, snow-covered roads.