Active Shooting Investigation at Church on Schwartz Road

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Authorities are currently on the scene of an active investigation following a reported shooting on the city’s east side.

According to our partners in news at 21 Alive, the investigation is at Central Ministries Church in the 5800 block of Schwartz Road.

There is currently a heavy police presence at the church with multiple agencies involved including the Fort Wayne Police Department, the Allen County Sheriff’s Department, and the New Haven Police Department.

This story is ongoing, and updates will be provided when more information becomes available.