Adams Central school board stands by decision to eliminate valedictorian and salutatorian honors

ADAMS COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) — The Adams Central School Board is standing by its decision to eliminate valedictorian and salutatorian honors, despite a state finding that the board violated Indiana’s Open Door Law when discussing the policy behind closed doors.

The change replaced the traditional class-rank honors with a Latin Cum Laude recognition system. The board voted unanimously to make the change on Oct. 14, 2025, without publicly explaining its reversal after tabling the proposal two months earlier.

According to reporting by 21Alive, the board discussed the policy during an unposted visitation day at the school on Sept. 9, 2025. Indiana Public Access Counselor Jennifer Ruby issued Advisory Opinion 25-FC-348 on July 30, 2026, concluding that the board violated the Open Door Law by discussing the policy without public notice or access.

Jean and Charlie Brune, whose grandchildren attend Adams Central, filed a formal complaint with the state. They have called on the board to rescind the vote and reconsider the policy through a public process.

At the board’s Oct. 13, 2026, meeting, the Brunes asked members to address the state’s finding. The board took no action.

In a written statement to 21Alive, the board acknowledged the advisory opinion but said the Public Access Counselor does not have the authority to compel corrective action.

The board said Superintendent Aaron McClure recommended at the Sept. 8, 2026, meeting that members rescind the decision to adopt the Cum Laude policy and table the matter until January 2027. However, a motion by board member Doug Schultz failed to receive a second.

The board also said the policy had been discussed at several publicly advertised meetings where public input was received. It said it does not believe the advisory opinion makes the policy invalid.