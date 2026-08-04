Adams County First Responders Host Blood Drive During Emergency Shortage

MONROE, Ind. (WOWO) – Adams County first responders are teaming up to help address an emergency blood shortage by hosting a community blood drive later this month.

The Adams County Battle of the Badges Blood Drive will take place Monday, July 27, from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m., and Tuesday, July 28, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Monroe Lighthouse Church, located at 201 S. Van Buren St. in Monroe.

The event brings together local fire and law enforcement agencies for a friendly competition while encouraging residents to donate blood and help patients in need.

The American Red Cross says it is experiencing an emergency blood shortage after the national blood supply dropped nearly 25% in June. Officials say the shortage is especially affecting supplies of type O positive and B negative blood.

All eligible donors are encouraged to participate. Those who donate can vote for their favorite department — fire or law enforcement — while helping provide lifesaving blood products for hospitals and patients.

Donors are asked to schedule an appointment through the American Red Cross website.