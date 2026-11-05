Adams County Teen Dies After Weekend Crash, Family Shares Emotional Statement

ADAMS COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) — An Adams County teenager has died from injuries sustained in a crash late Saturday night, leaving his family and community mourning his loss.

Gabe Steiner, 16, died Wednesday afternoon after fighting life-threatening brain injuries for three and a half days, according to a statement shared by his parents, Scott and Amber Steiner, and their family.

The family said Steiner died at 3:18 p.m., shortly after being taken off a ventilator.

In their statement, his parents described the overwhelming support they received from family, friends and the community during his hospitalization. They said Gabe brought joy to their lives and that his impact on others was evident through the many stories people shared with them.

The family also expressed gratitude for the prayers and support they received during what they described as the most difficult days of their lives.

According to our partners in news, 21 Alive, information about a service celebrating Gabe’s life will be announced once arrangements are finalized.

According to the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called around 10:40 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, to a crash at County Road 100 North and County Road 500 West.

The preliminary investigation found that 32-year-old Canen S. Keys was traveling west on County Road 100 North when he allegedly ran a stop sign and struck Steiner, who was traveling south on County Road 500 West.

Investigators believe speed was a factor in the crash.

The investigation remains ongoing. Authorities say criminal charges could be filed once it is complete.