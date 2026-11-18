LANSING, Mich. (WOWO) — Road safety advocates and families who have lost loved ones in traffic crashes are urging Michigan lawmakers to pass two bills aimed at preventing dangerous driving and strengthening penalties when crashes seriously injure or kill vulnerable road users.

The legislation has been moving through the Capitol: the Senate passed SB 217 in 2025, and the House Judiciary Committee unanimously advanced HB 4334 in September 2026. The full House still needs to vote, and the Senate must take another vote because of changes made to align the companion bills.

The bills would establish additional penalties when a driver’s moving violation causes serious injury or death to a vulnerable roadway user, including pedestrians, cyclists and people using wheelchairs.

The rally was hosted in part by the Flynn Michael Foundation, which honors 18-year-old Flynn Mackrell. He was killed on November 17, 2023, when a driver traveling 105 miles per hour struck him on a residential road with a 25-mile-per-hour speed limit.

Anne Vanker, the foundation’s founder and president, said the gathering was intended to make families affected by traffic deaths feel heard and to demand changes that could prevent similar tragedies.

A separate proposal sponsored by state Senator Kevin Hertel would create a “Stop Super Speeders” program in Michigan. The News 10 report did not provide details of how that program would operate.

Advocates are pressing lawmakers to act as the legislative session approaches its end. The vulnerable-road-user bills still need final approval in both chambers before they can reach the governor.