African Children’s Choir to perform free concert in Columbia City on November 4

COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WOWO) — The internationally acclaimed African Children’s Choir is bringing its music and message of hope to northeast Indiana next week with a free concert in Columbia City.

The choir will perform Wednesday, November 4, at 6:30 p.m. at Columbia City Church of the Nazarene, located at 506 N. Main Street. The performance is open to the public, with no tickets or admission fees required.

The concert is part of the choir’s “Light Your World” tour, which includes stops in more than 100 cities and celebrates more than four decades of using music and education to transform the lives of children across Africa.

The traveling group features 18 children from Uganda, ages 9 to 12, who will perform traditional African songs, gospel hymns and spirituals accompanied by live African instruments, dancing and storytelling.

The performance will include songs such as “Amazing Grace,” “Oh Happy Day” and “River of Life,” combining energetic musical performances with messages of faith and encouragement.

During their visit, the children will stay with local host families, giving them opportunities to experience American customs, food and culture while sharing their own traditions.

Organizers say many of the children come from vulnerable backgrounds and have experienced significant hardships, including limited access to education.

“The African Children’s Choir proves just how powerful music can be,” said Choir Manager Tina Sipp. “These concerts not only provide hope and encouragement to our audiences, but they offer the children life-changing experiences that help shape them into future leaders.”

The choir is part of Music for Life, an international Christian organization dedicated to providing education, leadership development and other opportunities for vulnerable children throughout Africa.

Although admission is free, donations will be accepted during the performance to support the organization’s educational programs and ongoing work.

For more information about the concert and the choir’s mission, visit africanchildrenschoir.com.