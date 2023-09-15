After UAW Strike, Biden Sends Top Aides To Detroit

“No one wants to strike.” That’s what President Joe Biden said on Friday after the United Auto Workers announced a strike.

The President said he was sending two of his top aides to Detroit to help remedy the situation after talks broke down with General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

Over 13,000 workers participated in the targeted strike across three factories; a General Motors assembly plant in Wentzville, Missouri; a Ford factory in Wayne, Michigan; and a Stellantis Jeep plant in Toldeo, Ohio.

Acting Labor Secretary Julie Su and senior aide Gene Sperling will head to Detroit to help reach a “win-win” contract for the companies and their employees.

On Thursday, before the deadline, General Motors released an update on the negotiations. Read their offer to UAW workers here.