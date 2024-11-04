November 4, 2024
Alcohol believed to be factor in fatal Adams Co. ATV crash

ADAMS COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – A Decatur man is dead after flipping his ATV in Adams County on Saturday.

Police responded to the crash on County Road 500 West in Preble Township and found Paul Ruble partially pinned under the vehicle on his concrete driveway. Ruble’s wife contacted police in the early morning hours after he didn’t return home.

Police noted an accumulation of frost on the ATV when they arrived, leading them to believe the incident happened some time before Ruble’s wife discovered him.

Alcohol is believed to have been a factor in the crash.

