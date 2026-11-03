November 3, 2026
Local News

Alcohol believed to be factor in three-vehicle crash near I-69 and County Road 11A

by WOWO News0
(Photo supplied / DeKalb County Sheriff's Office)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Alcohol is believed to have been a contributing factor in a three-vehicle crash near Interstate 69 and County Road 11A Tuesday morning that sent one driver to the hospital.

According to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, the crash was reported around 9:20 a.m. Nov. 3 at the intersection of County Road 11A and the southbound I-69 entrance ramp.

Investigators said 26-year-old Rashid Bulongo of Indianapolis failed to stop at the intersection and was struck by a 2003 Ford decommissioned ambulance driven by 26-year-old Evan Russell of Garrett.

The collision sent both vehicles into the southbound guardrail.

A third vehicle, a 2026 Kenworth semi driven by 40-year-old Andrew Fether of Fort Wayne, was stopped while attempting to turn south onto I-69 when it was struck by Russell’s vehicle. The semi sustained minor damage.

Bulongo was trapped inside his vehicle and had to be extricated by fire personnel. He was transported to a local hospital with cuts, scrapes and a chest injury.

Russell and Fether reported no injuries.

The crash remains under investigation. Alcohol is believed to have been a contributing factor, according to the sheriff’s office.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Garrett Fire, Parkview EMS, C. Noel’s Towing, Jeff’s Towing and DeKalb County Central Communications.

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