‘All clear’ issued on Trine bomb threat

ANGOLA, Ind. (NETWORK INDIANA) — A bomb threat at Trine University prompted the evacuation of two campus buildings on Wednesday morning, as confirmed by a university official.

Local first responders conducted an investigation and concluded that there was no imminent danger, as reported by the university’s assistant vice president for content and communications.

The specific targets of the bomb threat were identified as Fawick Hall and the Jim and Joan Bock Center for Innovation and Biomedical Engineering.

Despite the determination of no danger, the university opted to withhold the all-clear announcement until an Indiana State Police K-9 conducted a thorough sweep of the buildings.

The Trine official emphasized this additional measure as part of their commitment to ensuring the safety of both students and the community.