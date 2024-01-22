All of Northern Indiana Will be Under A Winter Weather Advisory Monday Night

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – All of the WOWO listening area will be under a Winter Weather Advisory starting Monday evening.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM MONDAY TO 1 PM EST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Freezing rain expected. Total ice accumulations of one tenth to two tenths of an inch. * WHERE...Portions of northern Indiana, southwest Michigan and northwest Ohio. * WHEN...From 7 PM Monday to 1 PM EST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Difficult travel conditions are possible. Hazardous travel is expected Tuesday morning. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Temperatures are expected to gradually rise above freezing Tuesday afternoon.

Officials say to slow down and use caution while traveling. Also, be prepared for possible power outages. outages.