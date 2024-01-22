January 22, 2024
Indiana NewsLocal News

All of Northern Indiana Will be Under A Winter Weather Advisory Monday Night

by Josh Williams0
(Photo Supplied / National Weather Service)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – All of the WOWO listening area will be under a Winter Weather Advisory starting Monday evening.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM MONDAY TO 1 PM EST
TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Freezing rain expected. Total ice accumulations of one
  tenth to two tenths of an inch.

* WHERE...Portions of northern Indiana, southwest Michigan and
  northwest Ohio.

* WHEN...From 7 PM Monday to 1 PM EST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Difficult travel conditions are possible. Hazardous
  travel is expected Tuesday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Temperatures are expected to gradually rise
  above freezing Tuesday afternoon.

Officials say to slow down and use caution while traveling. Also, be prepared for possible power outages.  outages.

