April 30, 2024
Early Satellite Voting Open In Allen County For 2024 Primary Election

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Ahead of Primary day on May 7th in Allen County, early satellite voting kicked off on Monday. It will run until May 4th at 5 different locations.

Indiana Wesleyan University – 8211 West Jefferson Blvd.

Ivy Tech Coliseum Campus – 3800 North Anthony Blvd.

Public Safety Academy – 2602 Patriot Crossing

Rousseau Center – 1 East Main Street.

Salomon Farm Park – 817 West Dupont Road.

These sties will be open Monday, April 29th through Friday, May 3rd this week from 8:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. On Saturday, May 4th, satellite voting locations will be open from 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

The Rousseau Centre will be the only location that will be open on Monday, May 6th from 8:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m.

Election Day is Tuesday, May 7th at assigned locations only from 6:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. If you are unsure where to go, you can check your polling information here.

