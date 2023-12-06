Allen County attorney announces retirement

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – The Allen County Board of Commissioners announced the retirement of County Attorney G. William “Bill” Fishering on Wednesday.

Fishering served Northeast Indiana for over 48 years, and has been the appointed County Attorney overseeing the County’s legal issues and supervising other retained attorneys for Allen County since 1984.

Prior to his appointment to the County Attorney post, Fishering was Chief Deputy County Attorney beginning in 1977. During his 46-year tenure with the County, he has advised 14 different Allen County Commissioners and helped the County to navigate General Motors’ locating to Allen County, three Coliseum expansions, and construction of the Maplecrest Road bridge.

Fishering will continue his work for the Allen County Redevelopment Commission and the Board of Trustees of the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum and will act as special counsel for the Commissioners on designated matters.

A partner with Beers Mallers, Fishering will continue on in his private practice. His practice areas include municipal law, municipal finance law, construction law, and labor and employment law. Additionally, he is a Registered Civil Mediator concentrating in municipal and construction alternative dispute resolution (ADR).