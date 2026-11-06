Allen County awards $835,000 in public health grants for 2027

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — The Allen County Department of Health is awarding $835,000 in public health grants to 13 local organizations for 2027 as part of its ongoing Health First Allen County initiative.

The funding will support programs focused on improving community health, expanding access to care and providing essential services to vulnerable residents.

The grants cover seven public health service areas, including maternal and child health, injury prevention, access to clinical care, chronic disease prevention, student health, immunizations and fatality prevention.

“We can’t say enough about our partners,” Health Department Administrator Mindy Waldron said. “They’re dedicated, creative, willing and able to find ways to provide needed programs and services for some of our most vulnerable Allen County residents.”

Since the grant program began in 2024, the department has distributed nearly $6.7 million to community organizations.

Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Gutwein said the partnerships allow the department to reach more residents than it could on its own.

The announcement comes as local health departments face reduced state funding. Indiana lawmakers significantly cut Health First Indiana funding for 2026 and 2027, forcing Allen County to adjust its grant program to accommodate fewer resources.

Despite those reductions, officials say they remain committed to providing essential public health services required by state law.

Health First Allen County was established in 2023 as part of a statewide effort to strengthen public health services.

A complete list of grant recipients and their programs is available at allencountyhealth.com/health-first-allen-county.