Allen County GOP Chairman Steve Shine Calls Election Results a “Rage Wave,” Says National Politics Hurt Local Republicans

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Allen County Republican Party Chairman Steve Shine says Tuesday’s election results were driven largely by voter frustration with the national political climate, rather than dissatisfaction with local Republican candidates.

During an interview Wednesday morning on Fort Wayne’s Morning News, Shine described the results as a “rage wave,” arguing that concerns about inflation, grocery prices and gas prices helped fuel Democratic victories across Allen County.

“This was not a blue wave. This was a rage wave,” Shine said.

He said voters were reminded of their economic frustrations every time they filled up at the gas station or went grocery shopping.

Shine said those concerns overshadowed local campaigns, even though he believes Republicans fielded strong candidates.

He described the Republican candidates as respected, experienced and hardworking, but said they could not overcome the national political environment.

Down-ballot Republican losses could have lasting effects

Shine expressed particular concern about Democratic victories in several Allen County offices, including recorder, auditor and clerk of the courts.

He praised outgoing Recorder Nicole Keisling for establishing a system to help prevent property title fraud and noted her leadership role with the Indiana Recorders Association.

Shine also highlighted Auditor Jackie Shuman’s 35 years of experience in the auditor’s office and her credentials as a certified public accountant.

He said the loss of the clerk of the courts race could have a significant impact on the Allen County Election Board.

With a Democrat winning that position, Shine said the board’s makeup will shift from two Republicans and one Democrat to two Democrats and one Republican.

He described those down-ballot losses as significant collateral damage from the national political environment.

Shine says local GOP organization wasn’t the problem

Asked whether the Allen County Republican Party needs to change its approach moving forward, Shine said he is open to suggestions but does not believe the local organization was the primary problem.

Instead, he pointed to messaging coming from the national Republican Party and divisions within the party.

Shine said Republicans actually had more straight-ticket voters than Democrats in Allen County, including during early voting and on Election Day.

However, he believes independent and middle-of-the-road voters were influenced by the national conversation and used their votes to send a message.

Christmas on Broadway returns November 20

The interview ended on a lighter note with Shine discussing the upcoming Christmas on Broadway celebration at Broadway Plaza.

The event is marking its 22nd year. Shine said the first celebration in 2004 drew approximately 150 people, while organizers are expecting between 5,000 and 6,000 people this year.

The event is being presented in partnership with 21Alive and WOWO.

Christmas on Broadway is scheduled for Friday, November 20, with the program beginning at 6 p.m. and crowds expected to start gathering around 5 p.m.

When asked whether organizing the Christmas celebration is easier than managing the Allen County Republican Party, Shine joked, “Much easier, because I control the light switch.”

Shine closed the interview by thanking Republican candidates across Allen County, from Marlin Stutzman to township trustee and board candidates, for their efforts.