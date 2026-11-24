FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — The Allen County Prosecutor’s Office has determined that Fort Wayne police officers were not criminally liable in a deadly police-action shooting in May.

The office also found that the officers’ use of force was justified, saying they reasonably believed it was necessary to prevent serious bodily injury or death to themselves or members of the public.

Police shot and killed Erik John Anderson on May 18 in the 1800 block of Howell Street. Officers had been responding to reports of a person experiencing a mental health crisis and said they were familiar with Anderson after responding to similar calls at his home in the weeks before the shooting.

Police said Anderson pointed a gun at responding officers, prompting them to open fire. In July, the department released body camera footage of the incident and said Anderson had a BB gun.

The officers involved were identified as Sergeants Michael Bell, Arrand Johnston and Cameron Norris, along with Officers Joshua Alexander, James Arnold and Wyatt Short.

The prosecutor’s finding follows a review of the shooting.