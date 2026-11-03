Allen County receives $27.8 million grant for Scott Road railroad project

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Allen County has received nearly $27.9 million in federal funding to advance plans for improvements at the Scott Road railroad crossing.

The $27,878,116 grant comes from the Federal Rail Administration’s Railroad Crossing Elimination program. It will fund project development, final design and construction of the C.R.O.S.S. Scott Road Project.

The project aims to address safety and traffic concerns at the Norfolk Southern Railway crossing on Scott Road, a major north-south route on the west side of Allen County.

The county previously received a federal grant of up to $400,000 in January 2025 to evaluate options for improving the crossing. Those options include closing the existing at-grade crossing and building a bridge or underpass to separate vehicle and train traffic.

The current planning phase is expected to wrap up in December 2026, with conceptual engineering and a preliminary environmental assessment among the expected results.

The new funding will allow the county to further develop its improvement plans, acquire right-of-way, relocate utilities and eventually construct a grade separation.

Allen County Highway Director Bill Hartman said the project will help address increasing traffic volumes and delays as the area continues to grow.

County commissioners also said the improvements would reduce delays for people traveling to school, work and health care providers while improving connectivity for fire and EMS services.

Design work for the Scott Road grade separation is expected to begin in late summer 2027, with construction scheduled for completion by fall 2032.