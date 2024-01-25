Allen County Sheriff’s Department warns against scam

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Allen County Sheriff’s Department is warning citizens about a phone scam.

Citizens are receiving phone calls from an unknown individual claiming to be with the Allen County Sheriff’s Department.

The scammers will tell the victim that they have missed court, are in contempt of court, failed to appear to a jury summons and tell the victim to remain on the phone while they go get the funds.

There have been numerous victims with losses in excess of $15,000.

The scammers are having victims get funds in the form of Google gift cards, or by using Coinstar or an ATM.

The department would also like to remind citizens to never give out account numbers or a PIN.

The Sheriff’s Department wants citizens to know that the department would never call and ask for money from citizens.