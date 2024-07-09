Allen County Urges Citizens to Prepare for Mosquito Season

Summer is here in Allen County, and so are mosquitoes. These tiny pests have the potential to transmit diseases such as West Nile Virus, the leading cause of mosquito-borne disease in the continental U.S. In severe cases, West Nile can lead to encephalitis, an inflammation of the brain, which can have serious health consequences. The Allen County Department of Health is urging residents to protect themselves by wearing long-sleeved clothing and using EPA-registered mosquito repellents.

Environmental Services Director Josh Blauvelt emphasizes the importance of personal protection and effective mosquito control. “Wearing pants and long-sleeved shirts when you’re outside this summer will help,” Blauvelt said. “And spraying clothes and skin with an EPA-registered mosquito repellant is the most effective way to deter mosquitoes.”

To control potential mosquito breeding sites, residents should take simple yet effective measures such as cleaning clogged gutters, emptying flowerpots and bird baths, covering or recycling un-rimmed tires, ensuring lids on trash and recycling bins fit tightly, and regularly cleaning or tightly covering swimming pools.

The Department of Health’s mosquito control program has been proactive in treating and eliminating potential breeding sites and placing traps to collect and test mosquitoes for diseases. Inspection and treatment of permanent breeding sites began in May, and testing started Monday. In 2023, West Nile Virus was identified in five mosquito samples taken in Allen County, though there were no human cases reported. Symptoms of West Nile Virus can include headache, fever, dizziness, fatigue, and rash, and while most people recover, some develop serious, life-threatening illnesses.