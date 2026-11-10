ALS Cases Projected to Reach 35,000 Nationwide in 2026

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WOWO). The number of people in the United States with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS, is projected to reach 35,000 this year, up from nearly 33,000 in 2022. But because doctors generally are not required to report cases to public health agencies, researchers lack a complete picture of where the disease is occurring and what might be driving the increase.

ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, attacks nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord that control voluntary muscle movement. As those cells die, patients progressively lose the ability to walk, speak, swallow and breathe. There is no cure, and the disease is fatal.

The average life expectancy after diagnosis is about three years.

Jennifer Robb has experienced the progression firsthand. In just two years, ALS has taken away her ability to walk and eat most solid foods. She is now losing her ability to speak and relies on a text-to-speech device and her hands to communicate.

Robb describes each day as a constant challenge, with further losses in physical function.

Her husband, Eric, left his teaching job to become her full-time caregiver. He said their daily routines have changed dramatically as the disease advances. Getting Jennifer into bed now takes about two hours, compared with roughly 30 minutes when she was first diagnosed. Getting her up takes another two hours.

University of Michigan researchers say better information about where ALS patients live and work could help them investigate possible causes, including environmental exposures.

Dr. Stephen Goutman, an associate professor of neurology and director of the university’s ALS clinic, has cared for more than a thousand people with the disease. The clinic follows nearly 300 patients at any given time.

Goutman and fellow researcher Ben Murdock have spent more than a decade studying ALS, including regularly testing patients’ blood.

Murdock says treatment options remain limited. He points to riluzole, a medication approved more than 30 years ago, as a longstanding standard treatment. It can extend life by an average of about two or three months.

Researchers would like to develop treatments that extend survival by six months to a year, with the ultimate goal of finding a cure.

But they still don’t know what causes most cases of ALS or why some people develop the disease while others do not. Researchers are investigating possible links to environmental pollutants and exposure to metals.

Goutman says studies have found a higher risk of ALS among people exposed to certain metals, although researchers don’t yet understand why.

He and Murdock say identifying where patients have lived and worked could help researchers determine whether environmental patterns are connected to the disease.

That information is difficult to obtain because ALS is not a nationally mandated reportable disease. The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention maintains a national ALS registry, but it relies on patients voluntarily reporting their diagnoses. The agency acknowledges that the registry misses cases.

Eight states have adopted their own mandatory ALS reporting requirements: Massachusetts, Vermont, Maine, California, Louisiana, New York, New Jersey and Michigan.

Michigan added the requirement in 2025, but more than a year later, the state had not collected a single case. Goutman said researchers were still waiting for guidance from the state health department.

The department declined an interview request and said it plans to begin statewide collection after a pilot reporting system at the University of Michigan is tested and working properly.

Researchers say a statewide database could help identify geographic patterns and potential environmental risk factors.

The number of people Goutman treats has nearly doubled during his 14 years at the university. He says researchers need to understand why that is happening.

ALS affects about one in every 100,000 people, but its impact can be concentrated in individual communities. Jennifer Robb is the third person from her Missouri home county to develop the disease. The county has fewer than 40,000 residents.

Her husband says mandatory reporting could increase awareness, research funding and support for patients and families.

Congress approved a record $315 million for ALS in early 2026. Advocates say additional investment is needed to understand the disease and develop better treatments.

For comparison, federal funding for cancer research reached $8.1 billion, while Alzheimer’s disease received $3.9 billion and HIV/AIDS received $3.3 billion.

Researchers caution that mandatory reporting would not necessarily capture every case, but say more complete data could provide important clues about the disease’s causes and how to fight it.

For families living with ALS, the need for answers is immediate. Jennifer says she continues to advocate for mandatory reporting and wants the disease to receive greater attention.

“You have to have hope,” she said.