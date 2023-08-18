August 18, 2023
Amber Alert Issued For Missing 12-Year-Old Girl In Fort Wayne

by Michael McIntyre

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO):  An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing 12-year-old girl in Fort Wayne.  Aniyah Jackson was last seen at around 10:30 P.M. on Thursday Night near the 4800 block of Woodmark Drive wearing a dark shirt, blue ripped jeans, and Jordan shoes.

She is described as black, 5’3″ tall and approximately 127 pounds.  She was seen riding a silver Mongoose bicycle with a blue stripe that says “Dynacraft” on the side.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding the girl to call them at 260-427-1222.

