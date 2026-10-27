American Red Cross shares Halloween safety advice for children, drivers and pets

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Halloween brings costumes, candy and neighborhood celebrations, but it also comes with a deadly risk for children on the streets. Children are more than twice as likely to be struck and killed by a vehicle on Halloween than on any other day of the year, according to the American Red Cross, which is urging families, drivers and party hosts to take extra precautions.

The Red Cross recommends making sure children can see clearly and are easy for drivers to spot. Parents should consider face makeup instead of masks, choose light-colored clothing and add reflective tape to costumes and treat bags. Costumes should be flame-resistant and short enough to avoid trips and falls. The organization also recommends using battery-operated lights or glow sticks in pumpkins instead of candles and avoiding decorative contact lenses that can injure the eyes.

Pedestrian safety is a major concern, particularly after dark. Trick-or-treaters should use sidewalks whenever possible. Where sidewalks are unavailable, they should walk along the edge of the road facing traffic. Children should look both ways before crossing and use corners or crosswalks rather than crossing between parked cars, cutting through yards or using alleys. Carrying a flashlight and walking instead of running can also help prevent injuries.

Parents should accompany young children while trick-or-treating. Older children going out without an adult should have a planned route and a specific time to return. The Red Cross also recommends teaching children to visit only homes with porch lights on, accept treats at the door and never enter a stranger’s home.

Candy should be inspected before children eat it. Parents should discard opened packages, remove loose candy and watch for potential choking hazards. The Red Cross advises throwing away anything questionable.

Drivers should be especially alert after dark, when excited children may cross streets unexpectedly and costumes can make pedestrians harder to see. Homeowners welcoming trick-or-treaters should keep porches, walkways and entrances well lit, sweep leaves from sidewalks and steps, and remove obstacles that could cause falls.

The Red Cross also warns adults hosting Halloween parties to plan for safe transportation. Hosts should offer nonalcoholic drinks and arrange rides for guests who have been drinking, using designated drivers, taxis, ride-sharing services or another sober driver. Anyone planning to drink should arrange a ride before the celebration and never drive impaired.

Pets need protection, too. The organization recommends keeping animals in a separate area during parties or trick-or-treating to reduce stress and prevent them from escaping. Chocolate and certain candies can be toxic to pets, so treats should be kept out of reach. Pet costumes should be used only if the animal is comfortable wearing one and they do not restrict movement, breathing, vision or hearing.

Pet owners should also make sure animals wear identification tags, use a secure leash outdoors and wear a reflective collar if they are outside after dark.