Americans Willing to Make Major Financial Sacrifices for Weight Loss, Study Finds

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — A new study suggests many Americans are willing to make significant financial sacrifices to lose weight, including taking on debt to afford weight-loss medication.

Trimi surveyed 1,008 people about how much they would be willing to spend, and what they would be willing to give up, to achieve their weight-loss goals.

The study found 59% of Americans would consider going into debt to afford weight-loss medication they believe works.

Dining out was the first expense people said they would cut to make room for weight-loss treatment, with 59% choosing it. Subscriptions and travel were also among the expenses people said they would be willing to reduce.

The study also found that 80% of current GLP-1 users would be willing to pay for treatment for the rest of their lives if it helped them maintain their weight loss.

On average, Americans said they would be willing to spend $134 per month to lower a health risk. That was followed by $119 per month to lose 100 pounds and $88 per month to reach a weight-loss goal before a major event.

Researchers also found that reaching a goal weight ranked above building an emergency fund or paying off debt when people were asked to choose just one financial priority for the year.

The study, titled “The Price of Transformation,” suggests weight loss is viewed by many people as more than a personal goal, with some willing to prioritize it alongside major financial expenses.

The survey was conducted by Trimi and included 1,008 respondents.