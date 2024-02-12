Arrest Made in Voyeurism Case at Fort Wayne Mall

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – An investigation into two voyeurism incidents at the Hollister store in the Glenbrook Mall has led to an arrest.

36-year-old Daniel James Mathis was arrested Monday in South Bend, Indiana for allegedly using his cell phone to record women in dressing rooms.

Mathis was seen entering Hollister on August 8, 2023 where he proceeded to enter the dressing room area and held his cell phone under one of the dressing room doors while a 13-year-old old girl was changing.

Mathis was also seen in Hollister on December 19th, 2023 where he again entered the dressing room area and held his cell phone under the dressing room door while a 21-year-old female was changing.

Detectives identified Mathis through surveillance footage and issued an arrest warrant on February 7th, 2023. A search warrant was also served on his residence on February 7th, 2024 on Landmark Drive. Mathis was not at the residence at the time of the search warrant.

Facing preliminary charges of two counts of voyeurism, Mathis awaits extradition to Fort Wayne. The Fort Wayne Police Department would like to thank the public, Hollister staff, Glenbrook Security, and the South Bend Police Department for their assistance.