Attempt To Override Mayoral Veto Over Appointee Term Limits Fails

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Veto override over term limits for mayoral appointees has failed with split vote from City Council. Mayor Tom Henry’s veto of a bill that would impose term limits upon his office’s appointees to local boards and commissions was sustained Tuesday following an attempt by the Fort Wayne City Council failed to garner enough votes. The veto was sustained in a bipartisan 5-4 vote, falling one vote short of the two-thirds majority required to override. According to a statement released by the mayor, Henry stated that it “is a win for the residents of our community.”