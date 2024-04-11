AuGlaize Village And Farm Museum’s Spring Festival Is Set To Host Its Annual World War II Reenactment

DEFIANCE COUNTY, Ohio. (WOWO) — The historic village will be invaded by about sixty World War II reenactors on April 20th and 21st from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

As reported by The Crescent News, visitors are invited to interact with soldiers during the living history event and get a glimpse of life through a soldier’s eyes.

They will be able to try on uniforms, field gear and WWII memorabilia, and read letters from spouses and friends written to soldiers from home.

The event will focus on the European Theater rather than the Pacific Theater.

In addition to the reenactments, a flag display at the Red Barn will include most of the flags the U.S. has flown since 1776.