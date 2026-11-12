Ball State gets $167,000 grant to expand youth mental health training across Indiana

MUNCIE, Ind. (WOWO) — Ball State University is receiving $167,000 in state funding to expand mental health training for people who work with young people, with a focus on Indiana counties experiencing high rates of youth suicide.

The grant comes from the Indiana Department of Health’s Maternal and Child Health Division. The funding will support an expansion of Ball State’s existing Coach Beyond initiative and help establish the Indiana Coaching Resource Center.

The expanded program will provide training for youth and high school coaches, performing arts directors and mental health providers. The goal is to give adults who regularly interact with young people additional tools to recognize mental health challenges, support positive development and connect youth with appropriate resources.

The initiative will prioritize counties with high youth suicide rates, directing training and resources toward communities facing greater needs.

The Indiana Coaching Resource Center is intended to provide additional support and resources for coaches and other adults working with young people.

The announcement did not identify which counties will receive priority or provide a timeline for the expanded training.