Beat The Heat And Enjoy Complimentary Ice Cream On The Indiana Ice Cream Train

ANGOLA, Ind. (WOWO) — Operated by the Fort Wayne Railroad Historical Society, enjoy Scoops Ice Cream while aboard the vintage Nickel Plate Road steam locomotive number 765 while touring the Indiana countryside.

The 765 will run May 24th, 25th, and 26th.

These family-friendly, roundtrip passenger trains depart downtown Angola and depart several times daily.

Trains typically operate north toward the Indiana/Michigan state line or south toward Steubenville.

With the exception of the open-air coaches, all cars are climate-controlled and restrooms are available on board the train and at the boarding site. Ticket prices are $25 for adults and $15 for children.

The Ice Cream Train will be powered by Nickel Plate Road steam locomotive no. 765 on May 24th, 25th, and 26th, and powered by a vintage diesel locomotive on all dates in June and July.

Friday departures are at 4:00 PM, 6:00 PM, 8:00 PM

Saturday departures are at 12:00 PM, 2:00 PM, 4:00 PM

Sunday departures are at 1:00 PM, 3:00 PM, and 5:00 PM

https://www.indianarailexperience.org/ice-cream-train/