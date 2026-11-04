Beau Bayh claims victory in Indiana secretary of state race as Republican opponent concedes

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO) — Democrat Beau Bayh has claimed victory in Indiana’s secretary of state race after Republican opponent Max Engling conceded Tuesday night, potentially marking the first Democratic victory in a statewide executive office in more than a decade.

According to preliminary results reported by WANE-15, Bayh received 51.69% of the vote, while Engling secured 42.7%, with approximately 90% of votes counted. Lincoln Party candidate and former Indianapolis Mayor Greg Ballard received 3.62%, while Libertarian Lauri Shillings earned 1.99%.

Although the Associated Press had not officially called the race as of Wednesday morning, Bayh declared victory Tuesday night, announcing plans to conduct an independent audit of the secretary of state’s office as his first action.

Engling acknowledged the results and congratulated Bayh, saying he respected the decision made by Indiana voters.

The race drew significant attention and millions of dollars in campaign spending. Both major-party candidates emphasized election security, voter confidence and maintaining Indiana’s voter identification requirements.

Bayh’s victory would return the office to Democratic control after incumbent Republican Diego Morales lost his party’s nomination to Engling during the Republican state convention in Fort Wayne earlier this year.

Meanwhile, two other statewide races remained too close for the Associated Press to call Wednesday morning.

In the comptroller’s race, Democrat Jessica Bailey led incumbent Republican Elise Nieshalla with 49.73% of the vote compared to 47.36%.

In the state treasurer’s race, incumbent Republican Daniel Elliott held a narrow lead over Democrat Coumba Kebe, 51.1% to 48.87%.

Approximately 95% of votes had been counted in both contests as of Wednesday morning.