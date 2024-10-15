October 15, 2024
Local News

Bicyclist critical after hit-and-run in DeKalb Co., police need info

by WOWO News0

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help on a recent hit-and-run.

Around 6:20 Tuesday morning, the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 3400 Block of County Road 46A in Auburn on the report of a bicyclist being struck by a vehicle. The bicyclist was flown to a Fort Wayne hospital for treatment and is in critical condition.

Preliminary investigation has determined the vehicle is most likely a 1997-2003 maroon Buick Century with front end damage and the vehicle would have been traveling east at the time of the crash.

If anyone has any information relating to this incident or the vehicle, they are encouraged to contact Detective Thomas Olinske at 260-925-3365 Ext. 4418 or 260-333-7911.

Related posts

Stutzman Statement on New VA Inspector General Report on Fort Wayne VA Hospital

Kayla Blakeslee

Three arrested after drug warrants served

Caleb Hatch

Man Gives Grand Prize To Community Harvest

WOWO News

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.