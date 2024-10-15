Bicyclist critical after hit-and-run in DeKalb Co., police need info

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help on a recent hit-and-run.

Around 6:20 Tuesday morning, the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 3400 Block of County Road 46A in Auburn on the report of a bicyclist being struck by a vehicle. The bicyclist was flown to a Fort Wayne hospital for treatment and is in critical condition.

Preliminary investigation has determined the vehicle is most likely a 1997-2003 maroon Buick Century with front end damage and the vehicle would have been traveling east at the time of the crash.

If anyone has any information relating to this incident or the vehicle, they are encouraged to contact Detective Thomas Olinske at 260-925-3365 Ext. 4418 or 260-333-7911.