Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeast Indiana is hoping to connect more children with mentors following its annual fundraising brunch.

The organization held its 19th Women’s Champagne Brunch Saturday at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum, celebrating women and the impact of mentoring relationships.

The nonprofit currently has 335 children waiting for a mentor.

Organizers say even a small amount of time spent with a caring adult can boost a child’s confidence and sense of connection.

Proceeds from the event will help create more mentoring matches.

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