FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A Georgetown coffee shop is teaming up with Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control for a fundraiser to help cover medical expenses for animals in need.

The “Coffee for Claws” event is scheduled for Monday, November 23, at Biggby Coffee, located at 6568 E. State Boulevard.

One dollar from every drink purchased during the shop’s business hours, from six in the morning to eight in the evening, will go toward the shelter’s Angel Fund.

The Angel Fund helps Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control provide medical treatment for animals with serious needs, including broken bones, dental disease, amputations and severe malnutrition.

The shelter says the funding gives animals with significant medical needs a second chance at finding a home.

Biggby Coffee has set a fundraising goal of $1,000 for this year’s event.

Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control plans to go live on Facebook throughout the day to explain how the Angel Fund helps animals at the shelter.

The fundraiser is limited to the Georgetown Biggby location. More information about the shelter and ways to help is available at fwacc.org.