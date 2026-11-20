LANSING, Mich. (WOWO) — Michigan could have as many as 330,000 failing or nonexistent septic systems, sending billions of gallons of sewage into the state’s waterways every year as efforts to establish statewide regulations continue to stall.

A new investigation by Bridge Michigan finds that failing septic systems are contributing to widespread fecal contamination in the state’s rivers and streams. Combined with sewage overflows and agricultural runoff, the pollution has left roughly 75% of Michigan’s 76,000 miles of rivers and streams unsafe for swimming, according to the report.

The contamination can expose people who swim, boat or fish to bacteria, viruses and parasites. Public health experts say the pollution likely makes thousands of people sick each year and can also hurt tourism and property values.

Michigan is the only state without a uniform statewide septic code. Instead, local health departments and municipalities operate under a patchwork of rules that vary widely. In many areas, officials don’t know exactly where all septic systems are located, much less which ones are failing.

Michigan has approximately 1.3 million septic systems, more than all but five states. Properly functioning systems collect household sewage in underground tanks, allowing solids to settle while wastewater moves into a drain field, where soil helps filter contaminants. But when systems fail or are installed too close to groundwater or a shoreline, untreated wastewater can reach wells, lakes and streams.

Bridge Michigan reports that as many as 330,000 systems may be failing or nonexistent. The average septic system lasts about 30 years, but officials in 70 of Michigan’s 83 counties do not require inspections to confirm older systems are working properly.

Michigan State University microbiologist Joan Rose says decades of research show septic systems can contribute to water-quality problems. And in some communities, inspections have uncovered pipes carrying human waste directly onto the ground, tanks damaged by tree roots and clogged drain fields dangerously close to water sources.

The financial cost of fixing the problem is substantial. One estimate puts the price of replacing Michigan’s failing septic systems at $2.2 billion or more. Individual homeowners can face bills exceeding $15,000 for a replacement.

Routine septic tank pumping can cost as much as $600, putting even basic maintenance out of reach for some families.

Rick Throop, a septic repair contractor, told Bridge Michigan that homeowners facing tight budgets sometimes have to choose between maintaining their systems and paying for necessities.

The consequences can be difficult to ignore. Throop described arriving at a waterfront cottage near Algonac and finding no septic system at all — just a pipe leading directly into the St. Clair River. He asked the homeowner to flush the toilet with a wad of toilet paper. Moments later, the paper appeared in the river.

Despite years of discussion, Michigan lawmakers have repeatedly failed to pass a statewide septic code. More than a dozen attempts have been made since 2000, with many never receiving a legislative hearing.

The latest proposal, led by Democratic state Senator Sam Singh of East Lansing, would require inspections every 10 years for septic systems more than 20 years old. The proposal includes a $50 inspection fee to help cover costs for state and local health departments.

But the legislation has stalled, with disagreements over how inspections should work and who would pay for them.

Some local governments and public health officials say they need additional funding to establish inspection programs. They also worry inspectors could face confrontations with angry homeowners.

Kevin Green, environmental public health director for the Calhoun County Public Health Department, says a first step could focus on the highest-risk systems, particularly those near lakes and rivers. That approach could be expanded over time while the state maps septic system locations.

Environmental advocates warn that a limited program would leave many failing systems in place and continue allowing sewage to contaminate waterways.

Homeowner resistance has also complicated previous efforts. In Lyon Township near Higgins Lake, an inspection program uncovered health code violations at a majority of the properties inspected. But residents opposed the prospect of mandatory repairs or a costly public sewer project estimated at $115 million. Voters eventually recalled most of the township board, and the new board ended the inspection program.

Similar opposition brought septic inspection requirements to an end in Barry and Eaton counties.

State Senator Michelle Hoitenga, a Republican from Manton, says she supports cleaner water but did not believe she could support legislation that faced such strong opposition from her constituents.

Michigan did establish a financial assistance program in 2024, authorizing $35 million in low-interest loans for low- and moderate-income homeowners who need septic replacements. The program has helped about 475 homeowners, but nearly as many applicants have been turned away because they could not qualify for a loan.

Nishaat Killeen, a programs director with nonprofit Michigan Saves, says grant funding would help homeowners who cannot take on additional debt.

Other states have adopted stronger requirements. Ohio and Iowa have required septic inspections when properties are sold for more than a decade. Washington is set to require all septic systems to be inspected and brought up to code when properties are sold beginning in February. Massachusetts requires upgrades in certain environmentally sensitive areas.

For Michigan homeowners, the consequences of the state’s long-running debate are already showing up in repair bills. Jennifer and Ken Kilgore recently discovered sewage leaking into their yard after moving into a 47-year-old home in rural Lapeer County. They’re now facing a $14,000 replacement bill.

Jennifer Kilgore says she was surprised Michigan doesn’t require inspections before a property changes hands.

“I’m just shocked it’s not a thing,” she said, “because everybody’s on a septic field out here.”