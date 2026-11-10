Blue Jacket offers free Fantasy of Lights preview for veterans and military families

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Blue Jacket is honoring local veterans and active-duty military personnel with a free, exclusive preview of its annual Fantasy of Lights display ahead of the holiday season.

The special Veterans Night event will take place Wednesday, November 11, from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at Franke Park, located at 1750 Goshen Avenue in Fort Wayne.

Veterans and currently serving military personnel are invited to enjoy the holiday light displays with their families at no cost as a thank-you for their service.

The event is reserved exclusively for veterans, active-duty military members and their families. A valid military ID is required for free admission.

Blue Jacket says the special preview is intended to recognize the service and sacrifices of military members while giving them an opportunity to experience the holiday attraction before it opens to the general public.

The evening is sponsored by UAW Local 2209 and the Greater Allen County CAP Council.

Fantasy of Lights will officially open to the public on November 16.

The annual holiday attraction at Franke Park features illuminated displays and has become a seasonal tradition for families throughout northeast Indiana.