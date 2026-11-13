Blue Jacket to host Bicycle Night at Fantasy of Lights on Sunday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Blue Jacket is inviting cyclists to experience its annual Fantasy of Lights display from a different perspective during Bicycle Night on Sunday, November 15, at Franke Park.

The event will run from 5:30 to 8 p.m., giving riders the opportunity to travel through three miles of illuminated Christmas displays and synchronized light tunnels.

Participants are encouraged to decorate their bicycles with holiday lights and festive decorations before taking the ride. Cyclists can explore the display at their own pace, making the event a unique way to celebrate the holiday season.

Admission is $5 per bicycle, with concessions and beverages available for purchase from Fort Wayne BMX.

The event is being held in partnership with Fort Wayne Trails, 3 Rivers Velo Sport and Fort Wayne BMX.

Proceeds will support Blue Jacket’s mission of providing job training and employment opportunities for individuals facing barriers to employment.

Bicycle Night takes place at Franke Park, located at 1750 Goshen Avenue in Fort Wayne, ahead of the regular Fantasy of Lights season opening on November 16.