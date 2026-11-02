Bluffton Mayor Mentzer remembers former Mayor Ted Ellis following his death

BLUFFTON, Ind. (WOWO) — Bluffton Mayor John Mentzer is remembering former Mayor Ted Ellis following his death, reflecting on his decades of public service and commitment to the community.

In a statement shared with the public, Mentzer and his wife, Dayle, expressed their condolences to the Ellis family and recognized Ellis’ 24 years as mayor.

Mentzer also recalled receiving advice and guidance from Ellis while considering whether to step forward and complete former Mayor Whicker’s term. Although the two belonged to different political parties, Mentzer said Ellis willingly shared his time and perspective because he wanted to see Bluffton and its leaders succeed.

Dayle Mentzer also knew Ellis through his visits to Achieva Salon in downtown Bluffton.

The mayor said a tribute written by Ellis’ son offered a reminder of the personal loss his family is experiencing, describing Ellis as a father, best friend and guide.

Mentzer also recognized the Ellis family’s contributions to Bluffton across generations, including the service of Ellis’ son, Andy, who retired as deputy chief of the Bluffton Police Department.

The mayor and his wife asked residents to keep the Ellis family in their thoughts and prayers.

Mentzer closed by thanking Ellis for his public service, guidance and lasting commitment to Bluffton.